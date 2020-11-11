Italian Doctors have Urgently Called For a National Lockdown after Cases Continue to Surge.

Italy’s regions are now facing possible total confinement in the face of the advance of the coronavirus and the consequent hospital pressure it applies. “A national lockdown could be imposed by 15 November if the current measures do not have the desired effect,” said Italy’s health minister.

The second wave of coronavirus has struck Italy profoundly, Last Tuesday there were more than 35,000 cases and 580 fatalities in the country. In view of this situation, to which hospital pressure is also added, the regional government is considering possible total confinement of the country, that is if the epidemiological situation of the coronavirus does not improve.

Deputy Minister of Health Pierpaolo Sileri declared on Tuesday that the government does not rule out a national confinement as of November 15. “It all depends on the evolution of the coronavirus in response to the latest measures,” Sileri stressed, referencing restrictions imposed in the territory to flatten the coronavirus contagion curve, such as the mandatory use of masks or night curfews.

Despite his confidence in reducing contagion, the Deputy Minister points out that, “if not, broader measures will be needed and not past 15 or 20 November. If there is a rapid deterioration, then it is understood that serious action should be taken.”

