A deathly sense of humour

DEATH is often seen as doom and gloom, however, some people accept it as part of life and take it in their stride. Showcasing a glimpse of your personality on your headstone is one way to leave your mark.

From one which apologises for ‘not getting up,’ to another which documents an infamous fudge recipe, these hilarious gravestones reveal people who really had the last laugh.

The series of amusing pictures, which were sent in from people across the globe, have gone viral.

Despite being on death’s door, these witty plaques suggest the people in question took their sense of humour to the grave, and Emma a Funeral plan expert from Golden Leaves tells us, witty quotes and captions are not uncommon requests.

It just goes to show that whilst death often proves a very difficult time for families, pre-paying and pre-planning your own funeral is not only the most responsible thing to do, it’s also the only way to show your true personality to the world as you leave it.

Some common headstone markings include ” Forgive me for not getting up” ” If you can read this, you’re standing on my boobs, and Spike Milligan epitaph which reads “I told you I was ill”.

Emma tells us that, “As a younger generation are beginning to take out pre-paid funeral plans, funeral requests are becoming a little more light-hearted, it’s out with the hymn book and in with songs from the likes of Sam Smith and Adele. Funerals are being planned in a similar way to weddings and milestone birthdays with people realising it’s their last chance to throw a party with friends, even though they won’t technically be attending in person. This way of thinking is causing us to have a lot of quirky requests, from comical headstone inscribing’s to people writing their own obituary, personalising the day is becoming more and more important”.

As Brexit looms Golden Leaves are offering €150 off Funeral plans to help you get your paperwork in order, so if you're residing in Spain and putting this off over fears its a mundane task, why not approach it with a fresh new outlook. It's highly likely you won't need your plan for a long time but organising today means you pay today's prices avoiding inflation and you get the day you want, exactly how you planned it for your family and loved ones.

