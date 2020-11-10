WALES has cancelled school exams for next year due to COVID, the Welsh education minister announced on Tuesday, November 10.

The announcement means that all school exams next summer will be scrapped with grades set to be based on classroom assessments instead.

Welsh education minister Kirsty Williams said in a statement that the decision had been made to ensure fairness during the pandemic: “In this situation, it is impossible to guarantee a level playing field for exams to take place,” she said.