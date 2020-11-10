Wales has cancelled school exams for next year due to COVID

The announcement means that all school exams next summer will be scrapped with grades set to be based on classroom assessments instead.
Welsh education minister Kirsty Williams said in a statement that the decision had been made to ensure fairness during the pandemic: “In this situation, it is impossible to guarantee a level playing field for exams to take place,” she said.
A review into last year’s exams process, sparked by exam chaos in England when a mathematical model used to calculate grades for exams cancelled due to COVID-19 was ditched, convinced the Welsh government to cancel next year’s exams altogether.
The UK education minister Gavin Williamson said that students in England will take school exams in summer 2021 but they will be delayed by three weeks to help address the disruption caused by the pandemic.
