Teenage Girl Charged After Boiling Water Attack On Policeman

A teenage girl has been charged with grievous bodily harm after pouring a kettle of boiling water on a police officer.



The teenager appeared in court today, Tuesday 10th November, charged with “causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker”, and was released on conditional bail until November 17th, after it was reported that 2 police officers had responded to a call to an address in Abington, Northamptonshire, just before midnight on Saturday 7th November, which resulted in one officer left in need of plastic surgery after suffering severe second degree burns to the left side of his body, with his fellow officer receiving minor burns to one hand after the girl poured a kettle of boiling water on them, resulting in both officers needing immediate hospital treatment.

-- Advertisement --



Northamptonshire Police, in a statement, said, “a 15-year-old girl was arrested at the scene”, with Nick Adderley, the Chief Constable, adding, “This was an appalling attack on two officers who had been called to deal with an extremely vulnerable young person. The actions of other officers at the scene were exceptional, in particular one colleague whose rapid response in the immediate aftermath of the attack prevented these very serious injuries from being even worse. Once again, incidents such as these demonstrate the really challenging situations which our officers are left to confront on a daily basis, and I wish both officers a speedy recovery after what was an extremely traumatic incident”.

Chairman of the Northamptonshire Police Federation, Sam Dobbs said, “This was an officer with just over two years’ service who went to a normal incident and sustained quite horrific injuries. While he comes to terms with his burns, we think also of the other officers who attended the scene and, using their excellent first-aid training, looked after the officer while arresting the suspect. This is yet another example of the dangers officers run into and their stoicism of which we are all proud.”

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, commenting on the incident, said it was “a disgusting attack on two of our incredible police officers. I struggle to comprehend how anyone could commit such an act”, continuing, “My thoughts are with these brave officers during this difficult time.”

_________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Teen Girl Charged After Boiling Water Attack On Policeman”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead, others follow!