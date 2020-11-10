A WITNESS to what turned out to be a homophobic assault called the police in Palma when they saw a young man attack a gay couple who were kissing.

It appears that 27-year-old Swiss male, saw the couple kissing and insulted them after telling them to stop on Saturday November 7 and then started hitting them until restrained by members of the public.

When the police arrived, it is reported that because he admitted his action and the reason behind it, the officers immediately arrested him and charged him with a hate crime.

