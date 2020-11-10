Spanish anthem surprises king

KING Felipe VI of Spain was obviously surprised about the version of the Spanish anthem with which he was met upon arrival in Bolivia, which was not as good as might be expected.

The King, accompanied by the Second Vice President of the Government, Pablo Iglesias , and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha Gonzalez, arrived in Bolivia on November 7 and was met with honours from a military unit of the Colorados, the country’s presidential guard.

It would have been a grand reception ceremony if it hadn’t been for the fact that the anthems of both countries were played in such a manner that the band could have been mistaken for a group of primary school beginners.

Felipe VI and Iglesias were visiting Bolivia to attend the investiture of Luis Arce as President and were met at El Alto International Airport, La Paz, and the Spanish delegation struggled to hide their surprise at the rendition of the Spanish national anthem.

Arce took office the following day after winning the general elections in Bolivia on October 18 with a majority of 55.1 per cent of the votes. He is the leader of the Movement for Socialism (MAS), the party of the former Bolivian President Evo Morales.

It was the King’s first official visit to Bolivia since he took to the throne in 2014.

