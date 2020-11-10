Spain set to get first Pfizer COVID vaccines in early 2021

SPAIN could be set to get the first Pfizer and BioNTech COVID vaccines in early 2021, according to Health Minister Salvador Illa.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, November 10, with state broadcaster TVE, Illa said: “The country would initially get 20 million vaccine doses, enough to immunise 10 million people.”

This follows news on Monday, November 9, that a vaccine developed by the U.S. pharmaceutical companies was more than 90% effective and Illa went on to add that the vaccination would be free for everyone.

“We hope that this week or next week some more contracts can be signed with the Pfizer company and with other companies and the first doses could arrive at the beginning of 2021.”

According to the Health Minister, enough people would be vaccinated by April-May 2021, so that the fight against the pandemic in Spain would move to another stage.

The Spanish government will act to convince the substantial portion of the population who is wary of the vaccine after studies indicated that 50% of Spaniards would refuse to inoculate via a vaccine.

However, Illa was convinced that there will be no need to force the population, stating: “I believe that the public will react well, therefore I do not think it is necessary to make it mandatory, although it is something that we cannot rule out.”

“We will tell the truth, which is that vaccines save lives,” Illa concluded.

