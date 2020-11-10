Schoolboy charged over sex attacks on teenage girls

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Schoolboy charged over sex attacks on teenage girls
CREDIT: Metropolitan Police

A schoolboy has been charged following sex attacks on teenage girls in Croydon.

The 15-year-old will appear in custody at Bromley Youth Court today, Tuesday, November 10, charged with two counts of GBH, ABH, two counts of sexual assault, assault by penetration and robbery.

-- Advertisement --

He was arrested on Sunday, November 8, in connection with two incidents where teenage girls had been assaulted in Croydon on Wednesday, November 4, and Friday, November 6.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Schoolboy charged with sex attacks on teenage girls”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.


Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!





Previous articleZoom Video Call Company Shares Tumble after Vaccine Breakthrough
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here