Schoolboy charged over sex attacks on teenage girls

A schoolboy has been charged following sex attacks on teenage girls in Croydon.

The 15-year-old will appear in custody at Bromley Youth Court today, Tuesday, November 10, charged with two counts of GBH, ABH, two counts of sexual assault, assault by penetration and robbery.

-- Advertisement --



He was arrested on Sunday, November 8, in connection with two incidents where teenage girls had been assaulted in Croydon on Wednesday, November 4, and Friday, November 6.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Schoolboy charged with sex attacks on teenage girls”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!