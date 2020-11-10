Mexico police fired shots during a protest against the killing of women

TENSIONS are running high in the beach resort of Cancún, Mexico after police fired shots during a protest against the killing of women.

During the dramatic and chaotic scenes, two people were injured by bullets and two more were also hurt after protestors took to the streets following the murders of two women in Cancún, whose bodies were found in the space of 24 hours over the weekend.

One of them was 20-year-old Bianca Alejandrina Lorenzana Alvarado, who had been reported missing on November 7.

One person on Twitter shared the video with the words: “A 20-year-old woman, #Alexis, was brutally murdered in Cancun, Mexico and women took to the streets to protest her femicide and of two other women, murdered days before. The police used LIVE AMMUNITION on them injuring numerous reporters.”

A 20 year old woman, #Alexis, was brutally murdered in Cancun, Mexico and women took to the streets to protest her femicide and of two other women, murdered days before. The police used LIVE AMMUNITION on them injuring numerous reporters. pic.twitter.com/LpqPWDBN2A — 𝓐𝓷𝓭𝓪𝓵𝓪𝓵𝓾𝓬𝓱𝓪 (@Andalalucha) November 10, 2020



Speaking to Televisa news, the governor of Quintana Roo state, Carlos Joaquín González said that the local chief of police in Cancún had ignored his instructions and condemned their “violent acts”.

He said he had personally given clear orders that there should be “no aggression and no weapons”, however, the police opened fire when the protesters tried to gain access to the city hall.

The governor said he was appalled by the “intimidation and repression” the protesters had suffered after he found out that real bullets were fired not the rubber bullets as the police claimed.

