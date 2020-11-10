Mayor of Torrox has decreed a 25% reduction in the beach fee for this year

THE mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, has decreed a 25% reduction in the beach fee for this year, based on a report from the Head of the Local Police of Torrox.

The report explains that this measure is intended to reduce expenses in a season in which income has been significantly reduced due to the pandemic.

Óscar Medina pointing out: “It has been a very hard summer and from the council we want to support our beach hoteliers,” explaining that the Covid-19 crisis, “has not only meant a lower number of visitors, but has also affected the measures to allow compliance with the social distancing rule and that it has affected both the hammock space or nautical facilities as in the beach bars themselves.”

The depressing situation this year has meant that the councillor has had to turn to article 16 of the Terms and Conditions that regulate the award of beach concessions and authorisations, approved by the municipal corporation in 2005, which establishes that:

“In the event that the concession area must be reduced due to inclement weather, works on the beaches or for any other reason accepted by the City Council, the fee to be paid by the concessionaire will be reduced in the same proportion as the area has been reduced.”

“The City Council has evidence, thanks to the report of the Local Police, that indeed that area has been reduced, therefore, in my opinion, there is no doubt that it should also be applied to the fee to be paid,” explained Medina.

