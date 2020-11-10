Malaga city suspends 2021 Three Wise Men parade

Tara Rippin
Malaga city suspends 2021 Three Wise Men parade
MEMORABLE: The parade is one of the biggest events of the year. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Malaga city has suspended the 2021 Three Wise Men parade fearing it would attract huge crowds.

The traditional ‘Cabalgata Reyes Magos’ was due to take place on January 5, 2021.

The decision has been made in light of the evolution of the pandemic, “as it is a public act that would generate incompatible crowds with current regulations and the recommendations of the health authorities”, said the Consistory today, Tuesday, November 10, in a statement.

The city and 11 district councils are now working together to organise an event to allow children and families to enjoy Christmas in some form on or before January 5, and are consulting with schools.

