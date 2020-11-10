Junta de Andalucia now recruiting staff for new hospital

HAVING invested more than €16 million in the construction of the 14,300 square metre new hospital building in Estepona, the Council has now confirmed that the Junta de Andalucia which will operate the facility is now recruiting staff as well as equipping the hospital.

Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, has stressed the importance of this brand-new health resource to the municipality and its residents who will be assured of the most up to date equipment for their future treatment.

Ultimately, it will be a pioneer in the western region of the province of Malaga and will represent a model of specialised and close assistance, reducing waiting times for tests and consultations and promoting urgent health care.

Residents along the Costa del Sol now await confirmation of the date of opening as it will reduce the burden on the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella.

