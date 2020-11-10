Johnson suffers major defeat

BORIS JOHNSON suffered a major defeat over the Brexit agreement.

The House of Lords voted 433 to 165 on Monday, November 9, to remove clauses in the internal market bill that would allow ministers to overrule parts of the Brexit agreement.

However, while Joe Biden has warned that the bill could endanger a post-Brexit agreement with Northern Ireland, Boris Johnson claims he will press ahead with his plan although it is against international law. This is despite Biden saying there will be no chance of a UK-US trade deal if the situation with Northern Ireland put in place by the Good Friday agreement is disrupted.

Johnson has said he will overturn the Lords’ decision when the bill is revisited in the House of Commons in December. This is unless a free trade deal is reached with the European Union before then.

If Donald Trump had won the US presidential elections, it would have been much easier for Boris Johnson to go ahead with a no-deal Brexit . The victory of Biden, however, forces the PM to face the new round of negotiations with the European Union in order to reach an agreement.

The new Democratic president, more moderate than his predecessor in terms of international relations and with Irish ancestors, has not made it a priority for his first 100 days in office to reach a trade agreement with the United Kingdom, despite Boris Johnson saying the United States he was his favourite ally.

