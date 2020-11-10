Health body warns of “worrying pressure” due to Covid as attacks on hospital staff rise

Spain’s Health Law Association has warned the rise in Covid-19 cases and an increase in “worrying pressure” on health personnel have seen a rise in attacks on staff.

IN the latest reported incident, a nurse at Petrer 1 health centre had a front tooth knocked out after being hit by a male waiting for medical assistance.

He claimed he had been waiting for two hours, reports EL Mundo, before he began to shout and threaten staff.

A nurse tried to calm him, and was struck in the face. The nurse fell to the floor and was bleeding from the nose and mouth.

president of the Association of Health Law of the Valencian Community, Carlos Fornes, told the publication that “almost every day we receive complaints of attacks against health professionals”:

He described the situation as “very worrying” and said that “from our association, we join the request to the Administration for more resources for health professionals, especially in Primary Care centres, where they are already overwhelmed “.

Forbes added that “to the demand for Covid-19 is added that of chronic patients who have not been treated during confinement”.

