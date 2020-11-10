Dubai’s new Floating Palace Resort will be created in the Dubai Marina area, costing approx Dh600 million (£124million).



The UAE’s glamourous emirate will soon boast another glittering landmark in the form of the Sea Palace Floating Resort, with the project consisting of a hotel with six floating glass boat villas, priced at Dh20 million (£4.1million) each.

Mohamed El Bahrawy, CEO and founder of El Bahrawy Group, one of the companies behind the project, along with Seagate Shipyard, commented, “This is the update and the latest idea of floating horses. It is a mix of a yacht and villa. The villa is licensed as a yacht, not a house.

The villas, which have been named Neptune, are 95 percent complete, and the remaining work will be finished in a month, while the whole project is around 65 percent complete”.

Mr. El Bahrawy continued, “We put glass at the bottom of the yacht so that the owner can enjoy the underwater views during the day and night and also while he is sailing,” adding that the developer must then apply to Dubai’s Maritime Authorities for the approval of the project upon its completion.

The luxury villas each consist of two floors, with a balcony, and a roof with an outdoor swimming pool, each floor being 300sqm, makes them 900sqm in total. The first floor consists of 4 ensuite bedrooms, and the villas also include a kitchen, living room and two additional rooms for the domestic workers.

El Bahrawy went on, “We build it on a class certificate or class specification basis. There are 12 classes globally. You can license a villa according to your passport and you can sail to any part of the world as each villa can be separated from the entire project”.

