Cruz Azul collaboration for street cats

CRUZ AZUL Murcia is now in collaboration with cat charity, Dejando Huella, as part of their ongoing campaign to manage street cats in a humane and caring way.

Dejando Huella, which started with just five volunteers covering a very wide area, is now a team of around 25 authorised volunteer managers taking care of cat colonies and injured and abandoned cats in the Torre Pacheco area.

Working closely with Dejando Huella, they help manage and feed these colonies with food provided by the Association, keeping those neighbourhoods clean and healthy. They alert Dejando Huella when there is an emergency, so that they can attend to them.

The Association is responsible for all vet fees for the cats that they rescue and, as they spend most of their time taking care of the cats and finding them homes, they don’t have sufficient resources to raise funds to help cover their costs, so they contacted Cruz Azul for help.

Speaking about the collaboration, Cruz Azul President, Lyn Baines said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Dejando Huella.

“Although they have few volunteers, their care of the rescue cats and colonies is second-to-none. Cruz Azul has long advocated the management of cat colonies, in a humane and sensible way, and this new initiative will help as many cats as possible in the Torre Pacheco municipality,” she concluded.

In order to help with funding, Cruz Azul will sell donated items on behalf of Dejando Huella at their Donation Centre in San Javier, Murcia, next to Yorkshire Linen.

The Cruz Azul Donation Centre is open Monday to Saturday, from 10am until 2pm, offering a wide range of clothing, household goods and furniture. Large items can be delivered and all donations are welcome.

