Brits To Face Bacon Shortage

Brits could face a bacon shortage in the coming months if the ban on travel from Denmark remains in place for many months.



25% of all pork products that are sold in the UK, originate from Denmark, but with last weekend’s travel ban placed on Denmark by the UK ministers, after the discovery of mutated forms of covid at mink farms in the country, millions of mink were destroyed amid fears they could pass the virus on to humans.

British pig farmers are looking to step up and fill the possible void in the pork supply market with Danish products only allowed to enter the country by ferry on “unaccompanied” trailers, it means that Danish drivers will be turned away by border control.

Denis Lynn on behalf of Finnebrogue Artisan, who made Naked Bacon, Britain’s biggest bacon brand said the company is geared up ready for any increase in demand for bacon, adding “Our nitrite-free Naked Bacon is made using pork from the British Isles. Our sales are up 70% this year and we have kept the supermarket shelves stocked throughout the pandemic, so we are prepared to meet additional demand if our competitors’ pork supply from Denmark is disrupted”.

Road Haulage Association spokesman Rod McKenzie has said the latest restrictions were “significant and unique”, warning that there is the potential for disruption to bacon supplies should the travel ban last for a “long time”.

