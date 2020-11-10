UK Records Highest COVID-Related Deaths Since May

UK Records Highest COVID-Related Deaths Since Mid-May Over the Last 24 Hours.

Another 532 people with coronavirus have died across the UK in the latest 24-hour period – compared to 194 a day earlier, government figures show. It is the highest number recorded since mid-May and brings the total number of deaths in the UK to 49,770.

A further 20,412 more people have tested positive for the virus, taking the UK total number to 1,233,775. On Monday, 194 deaths were reported within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test and 21,350 new cases were confirmed. According to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures, weekly coronavirus deaths have exceeded 1,000 for the first time since June.

