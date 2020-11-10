Adidas cautious for year-end as pandemic lockdowns return to affect sales

GERMAN sportswear firm Adidas are cautious for their year-end as pandemic lockdowns return to affect sales.

The company has announced that they expect sales to decline in the last three months of the year despite forecasting a return to growth in China, as coronavirus lockdowns return.

With the retail industry struggling, especially for those on the high-street, Adidas is expecting a decline in the fourth quarter despite more than 90% of its stores staying open during heavy new lockdowns across Europe.

“While at the beginning of the quarter we were on track for growth in Q4, a worsening of the pandemic in many regions of the world is again requiring our patience and support,” Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said in a statement.

Adidas forecasts a return to growth in greater China in the fourth quarter, even though the year-ago period was strong, and said it expects a fourth-quarter operating profit of between €100 million and €200 million.

