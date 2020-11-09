Young couple lock grandmother in bedroom for two years

A young woman and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly locking her grandmother in a room at the home they shared in Valencia for two years.

THE 72-year-old was reportedly not allowed to use the bathroom, and police are looking into whether she was forced to steal by her granddaughter, 22, and her 18-year-old boyfriend.

The couple allegedly put a padlock on the elderly woman’s bedroom door in 2018, and sealed the window to prevent her from leaving the home she owns.

The elderly woman managed to escape when her granddaughter apparently forgot to lock the door. The victim went to a nearby pharmacy and told a member of staff what had happened.

Investigators from the Family and Women’s Attention Unit (UFAM) said the pensioners was allowed into the living room on occasions but couldn’t access the rest of the housing, “not even the bathroom so had to wear a diaper to relieve herself”.

It’s also claimed the granddaughter and her partner “slapped and harassed” the elderly woman.

Police are investigating allegations the grandmother was forced to steal from commercial establishments by the detainees.

In addition, they are looking into whether the pair withdrew money from the victim’s account.

