Watch Video: Thugs launch rockets at RSPCA animal hospital as staff and animals cower inside

A group of young thugs pelted the RSPCA Harmsworth Animal Hospital in Finsbury Park, North London, with fire explosives on November 5 at around 9:40pm. Terrified staff and animals cowered inside while police officers trying to protect them also came under fire.

The shocking footage was taken by a staff member from inside the hospital, and emerges as Police Federation chair John Apter has called on the government to crack down on the sale of fireworks amid a spate of attacks across the UK.

Many animals had to be moved to a different part of the hospital amid feats they may be hit by the explosives.

A RSPCA spokesperson said: ‘Our dedicated workers at Harmsworth Animal Hospital are trying to continue to care and treat animals during the challenging times of lockdown and they should be able to do this without fear for themselves or the animals.”

A veterinary nurse working a night shift at the RSPCA Harmsworth Memorial Animal Hospital in #Holloway, N7, says she and her colleagues were trapped inside their place of work as yobs blasted fireworks at a Met police car and resembled the shoot-out like a “war zone”. pic.twitter.com/APPON8HNFP — London 999 Feed (@999London) November 5, 2020



