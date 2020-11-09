UK/Denmark flights cancelled by Ryanair over quarantine policy

UK/Denmark flights have been cancelled by Ryanair over Britain’s quarantine policy according to an announcement on Monday, November 9.

All flights between Denmark and the UK have been stopped by Ryanair after Britain ordered that its flight crews on those routes must quarantine for 14 days due to widespread coronavirus outbreaks at Danish mink farms.

“We have no choice but to cancel all (UK) flights to/from Denmark with immediate effect until this bizarre and baseless 14-day aircraft quarantine is removed,” the Irish airline said in a statement.

Britain removed Denmark from its travel corridor list on Friday, November 6, with people arriving from the Scandinavian country needing to self-isolate for 14 days.

Denmark announced strict new lockdown rules on Thursday, November 5, in the north of the country after authorities discovered a mutated coronavirus strain in minks bred in the region, prompting a nationwide cull.

