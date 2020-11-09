A COMBINED operation undertaken by the National Police, Palma Local Police and Customs Surveillance Service has resulted in the arrest of two men suspected of being drug dealers and the closure of outlets in Playa de Palma and s’Arenal de Llucmajor.

Officers keep surveillance on two properties that they suspected were being used for the supply of illegal drugs which has seen an apparent increase in drug use in an area running from Palma to Llucmajor.

After obtaining warrants for the arrest of the two men, officers took them into custody and found a significant amount of hashish, marijuana and speed along with a number of different articles which are believed to have been stolen.

