Teen vandal trashed vans used to deliver essentials to 1,000 vulnerable people in lockdown

A teenager has pleaded guilty to vandalising supermarket vans used to deliver basic and essential goods during lockdown, affecting 1,000 vulnerable and elderly people.

THE vehicles belonging to SuperValu, in Ballinteer, Co. Dublin, were trashed by the 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reason, and had to be taken off the road for repairs.

The teen vandal was today (Monday, November 9), remanded on continuing bail to appear again at the Dublin Children’s Court in December for sentencing, reports breakingnews.ie.

The boy was identified by CCTV footage which showed him walking around the car park on March 31, throwing traffic cones at windscreens on the vans causing €1,500 worth of damage.

The court heard he later threw a brick from a motorway bridge, causing damage to a passing vehicle’s tyre, and a month later was found carrying a knife.

Bail conditions include a 9pm to 6am curfew and a residency condition.

