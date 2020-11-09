THE Local Police station in Rincon de la Victoria received a call on Saturday November 7 from a resident advising that there were a number of suspect packages on a beach nearby.

Officers immediately went to investigate and found a wrapped bale weighing 32 kilos, which when opened was found to contain 30 packages each containing 10 packs of hashish.

Having established what the contents were, they were transferred to the Guardia Civil Barracks in Torre de Benagalbon.

