THERE was a head on collision between a refuse collection lorry and a car on the morning of Monday November 9 on the Ma-1140 road, which connects s’Esgleieta and Palmanyola, in Bunyola.

Guardia Civil, paramedics and Mallorca fire fighters attended the accident which left one person dead and others injured who were taken to hospital.

-- Advertisement --



No reason had emerged as to the cause of the incident and this will be investigated further.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “One dead in unexplained collision”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!