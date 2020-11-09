Cristiano Ronaldo To Be Sold by Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been put up For Sale by his club Juventus, in Turin, Italy.



The 35-year-old Portuguese superstar is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers of all time, and Juventus will look to cash in on Ronaldo, whose current contract will expire in 2022.

With the current situation surrounding the pandemic, Ronaldo’s huge wages bill, rumoured to be £540k per week, is 4 times the wages paid to Matthijs de Light, the club’s next highest earner, so it is obviously a big burden on the club’s finances, and it seems like they are prepared to let him go in Summer 2021 to cut their losses, and also avoid the risk of losing their talisman on a free transfer should they wait too long, after a recent report claimed that to secure Cristiano to an extended contract, which could include huge financial clauses, was totally unsustainable.

Of course, at 35 the Portugal captain, winner of 5 Champions League winners medals plus 5 prestigious Ballon d’Or awards, as well as leading Portugal to victory in Euro 2016, is not at a perfect age for the Bianconeri to cash in on his talent, but he has scored 71 goals in just 91 appearances for Juventus since his high-profile £99million arrival in 2018 from Real Madrid.

His purchase was designed to help Juventus secure Champions League success, but since his arrival, they have never got beyond the quarter-final stage of the competition.

