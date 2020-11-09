Court compensates dad for lost time with his daughters during lockdown

JOINT CUSTODY: The father was unable to see his kids after they moved during lockdown. CREDIT: Twitter (file pic)

In a legal first, a court in Spain has compensated a dad for not having custody of his daughters during lockdown.

THE Court of First Instance and Instruction number 1 of Igualada, recognised the right of a father to “recover” the days of weekly custody of his two daughters he missed during confinement.

The court heard he “could not enjoy this time with his children” after his former partner decided to leave the family home during the mandatory confinement period, from March to June, and a week in September due to a possible contagion.

The couple has joint custody of their children and spend alternate weeks with the girls.

The court ruled it is necessary to “rebalance” the “32 days the father lost with his daughters.


