Columbian Drugs Cartel Trafficker Arrested in Marbella

A Columbian drugs cartel trafficker has been arrested by Spanish police after a raid on a luxury villa in Marbella.
In a joint operation with Dutch police, The National Police have arrested in a drug trafficker said to be from the Cali cartel (Colombia). The man, initials MAH, of Dutch nationality and Colombian origin, had taken refuge on the Costa del Sol after fleeing from police in the Netherlands. He had lived in a Marbella luxury house since the summer of 2018 until an operation culminated with his arrest. He is credited with laundering more than six million euros through cryptocurrencies. The money came “from cocaine trafficking,” as explained by the police force.
