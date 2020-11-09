US Coronavirus Cases Surpass 10 MILLION – Daily Infections Surged by 60% Over the Last Two Weeks.

The US has confirmed over 10 MILLION coronavirus cases as daily infections surged by 60% over the last two weeks, hospitalizations are now close to the July peak of 60,000. More than 10 million Americans have now been infected with coronavirus since the pandemic began, according to the latest official data.

The U.S. is the first country in the world to pass that grim threshold, with 105,927 new cases reported among Americans on Sunday alone with another 56,768 people admitted to hospital for the infection. Hospitalizations have been increasing steadily since late-September and are closing in on the July peak of just under 60,000. At least 237,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus since February this year.

The milestone came as Pfizer announced its coronavirus vaccine candidate was more than 90 per cent effective, compared with a placebo. Epidemiologists and health experts were optimistic about the results but also cautioned that more information is needed on the vaccine’s long-term efficacy and safety.

