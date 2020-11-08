Worldwide coronavirus case total passes 50 million

Worldwide confirmed coronavirus case total passes 50 million

Data compiled by experts at John Hopkins University shows that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world has surpassed 50 million, with the United States accounting for nearly a fifth.

More than 1.25 million people have died since the beginning of the pandemic, with 230,000 dying from the virus in the United States alone. India and Brazil’s numbers are closely behind the US, with a recent surge in Covid cases in Europe adding to the case total.

Cases continue to rise in the majority of the US, bringing cases near levels seen during spring and summer surges. Deaths from Covid are also rising in more than half the states. President-elect Joe Biden plans to unveil a new coronavirus task force on Monday, November 9.

“Our work begins with getting COVID under control,” Biden said Saturday night during his victory speech.

“I will spare no effort, none, or any commitment to turn around this pandemic,” Biden added.

