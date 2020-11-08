WORLD War Three is a current risk according to UK military chief as the world struggles with economic uncertainty and other global pressures.

Britain’s Chief of the Defence Staff Nick Carter warned the current global uncertainty and anxiety amid the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic could risk another world war.

Speaking to Sky News, Carter said: “I think we are living at a moment in time where the world is a very uncertain and anxious place and of course, the dynamic of global competition is a feature of our lives as well, and I think the real risk we have with quite a lot of the regional conflicts that are gong on at the moment, is you could see escalation lead to miscalculation.”

When the chief was asked about the possibility of World World Three, Carter replied: “I’m saying it’s a risk and we need to be conscious of those risks.”

Carter, who became the British military chief in 2018, gave the interview to be aired to coincide with Remembrance Sunday said: “If you forget about the horror of war, then the great risk I think is that people might think that going to war is a reasonable thing to do.”

“We have to remember that history might not repeat itself but it has a rhythm, and if you look back at the last century, before both world wars, I think it was unarguable that there was escalation which led to the miscalculation which ultimately led to war at a scale we would hopefully never see again,” he concluded.

