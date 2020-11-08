The Supreme Prosecutor’s Office has asked the National Court to investigate Pablo Iglesias for ‘revealing secrets and damage to a computer’.

-- Advertisement --



The Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office has found it necessary to extend the investigation of the Dina case before making a decision on whether or not to open a criminal case regarding the Vice President of the Government, Pablo Iglesias.

The investigation regards the theft and dissemination of mobile data of the former Podemos assistant Dina Bousselham.

It is understood that eight prosecutors of the Criminal Chamber of the High Court have agreed on a document sent to the Second Chamber, and signed by the prosecutor Pilar Fernández Valcárcel, to send the case back to the magistrate of the National Court Manuel García Castellón to carry out various procedures, including taking a new statement from Bousselham herself.

The Public Ministry has decided that the head of the Central Court of Instruction Number 6 is the most competent judge to continue with the investigation of these facts. The Prosecutor’s Office appreciates indications of a possible crime of revealing secrets or discovery and another of computer damage in the case of the leader of the ‘United We Can’ movement, but so far rules out that Iglesias has allegedly committed a crime or made a false statement. The case continues, please check back for further updates.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Judge in ‘Dina case’, Pablo Iglesias, Under Investigation for Revealing Secrets”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!