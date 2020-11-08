AN emotional farewell was paid to the Cold War airport, Tegel, in Berlin as a Paris-bound Air France plane spelled the end of the 60-year-old airport.

-- Advertisement --



The emotional scene saw hundreds of airport workers and a fountain salute from the terminal’s fire engines as the Air France plane completed a “round trip” after it was 60-years-ago that an Air France flight became the first commercial flight to touch down on it.

Tegel, which first opened to commercial aviation in 1960, was one of the main gateways linking West Berlin, an exclave of democratic West Germany deep inside Communist East Germany, with the rest of the world.

The emotional farewell to Cold War airport in Berlin was captured on film by the @berlinairport.

3:39 pm: Au revoir ! Last take off from #TXL. @airfrance has just left for Paris. #DankeTXL A bientôt at #BER_T1 pic.twitter.com/Qy3HhxhKxF — BER – Berlin Brandenburg Airport (@berlinairport) November 8, 2020



“It’s very emotional,” said Sabine Stuerz, there to watch the airport’s closing. “Nobody understands why a city airport is being closed. But that’s just the way it is.”

Many wrote “Thank you TXL” on social media, referring to the airport by the abbreviation familiar from decades of air tickets.

The closure comes days after the opening, nine years BEHIND schedule, of Berlin’s new international airport on the opposite side of town.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Emotional farewell to Cold War airport in Berlin”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!