Boy arrested after girls stabbed on way to school

A teenage boy, 15, has been arrested in south London accused of two separate stabbing incidents where young girls were injured in knife attacks. He was apprehended in the early hours of Sunday morning, November 8 at a residential address in Croydon, London and is now in custody at a south London police station.

The first attack occurred on Wednesday, November 4 when a 15-year-old girl was approached and stabbed in the leg. She was taken to hospital but her injuries are not life-threatening.

The second incident occurred on Friday, November 6 when a boy approached another girl, 15, and stabbed in the arm. Her injuries are also deemed to be not life-threatening.

Footage of a suspect jogging away from the scene of Friday’s attack had been released by Metropolitan Police.

Detective Inspector David Adams of South Area Command said: ‘These attacks are almost identical in nature and I am confident that they are linked.

‘I have taken the decision to release a clip that was captured by a witness to the second incident and appeal for the community to tell us who this individual is.’

