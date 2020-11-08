Almeria Cathedral tweets silenced

ALMERIA CATHEDRAL’s Twitter account has been suspended.

ArtiSplendore, the company that manages tourist visits and the Cathedral’s social media presence, explained what had happened to La Voz de Almeria newspaper.

“It happened two weeks ago when Twitter asked for account verification, requesting the email address and telephone number that are associated with it,” ArtiSplendore said.

“Bearing in mind the number of monuments we handle and our ERTE furlough situation, things were a little chaotic but we finally verified the account.”

Meanwhile, the company has asked Twitter to reconsider and is waiting for the case to be processed and the account restored.

