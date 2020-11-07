Spanish government asked to extend benefits for essential services to vulnerable people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Human rights activists petitioned Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday, November 7 to extend the moratorium on cuts to essential services for low-income or vulnerable families indefinitely.

-- Advertisement --



Groups such as the Alliance against Energy Poverty and the Platform of People Affected by Mortgages reached out to the government in an attempt to suspend the interruption of basic services such as water, electricity and gas due to overdue bills, as it did during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 3000 organizations and social movements demanded in a manifesto that the government ensures that vulnerable families who are still suffering through the financial implications of the pandemic, and cannot afford to pay their bills, are not shut off from basic services.

The activists warned that it is the most vulnerable in society who are suffering – ‘migrants, women, young people and pensioners’ – and that they are ‘at the mercy of companies that might start a wave of cuts of supplies’.

The group went on to remind the Prime Minister that, as recently as October, families who had not caught up on their bills were receiving warning letters from suppliers threatening to discontinue their services.

____________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spanish government asked to extend benefits to vulnerable people”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!