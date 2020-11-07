Spain’s Prime Minister Claims Coronavirus Vaccine Will be Ready For May 2021.

-- Advertisement --



Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez confirmed on Thursday in Valencia that the vaccination campaign in Spain against COVID-19 “could be ready” for May 2021. The date given coincides the end of the state of alarm approved by the Central Executive two weeks ago.

“The new vaccines could be ready by that time, accompanying the change of season, and that will help us progressively recover that new normal,” said the Chief Executive, who has asked the rest of the political parties to agree on the General State Budgets before the end of the year. “If Spain agrees, Spain wins,” he stressed.

Only a few weeks ago, the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, announced that if the vaccine is ready by December, Spain would receive the first 3.1 million doses.

‘Valencian Route’ Plan

Pedro Sánchez had presented at the meeting a Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan of the Spanish Economy, funded by 72,000 million euros of European funds that will carry until 2023. The Spanish PM will explain the recovery plan to all the autonomous communities when he embarks on his coming tour.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain’s Prime Minister Claims Coronavirus Vaccine Will be Ready For May 2021”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!