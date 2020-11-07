Queen’s Family Christmas at Sandringham set to be Cancelled.

The Royal Family traditionally spends Christmas and New Year at Sandringham House, but for the first time in 33 years, servants have now been told it could be called off. Her Majesty is currently isolating at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip after leaving Norfolk for the month-long lockdown.

One Sandringham insider has said: ‘We have been told not to expect them back for Christmas.’ It comes after a revolt among workers at the estate after they refused to quarantine away from their own families. This led to the Queen, 94, and the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, both spending two weeks at Sandringham’s Wood Farm cottage last month rather than in the main house.

