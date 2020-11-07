Prehistoric art found in Spain’s Basque Country

Prehistoric art found in a cave in Spain’s Basque Country

Following many years of research, doctor of prehistory at the University of Cantabria, Diego Garate, unearthed an “extraordinary” find in 2015 in the Basque Country, when he discovered a 27,000-year-old painting of a bison, measuring a meter and a half long, in one of the Aizpitarte caves. Most interestingly, the experts say this find indicates that ancient Europeans shared an artistic culture.

“We went through a small, very low arch about 50 centimeters high, that led into a passageway and when I raised my head I saw an impressive bison covered by graffiti on the rock,” he says. “Its characteristics were similar to those of other bison found in at least 17 caves in different parts of the Iberian Peninsula and Central Europe.” Garate’s work was published the last week of October in the journal PLOS One.

The research also points to the existence of cultural networks throughout ancient Europe. “These bison are proof of what would be the first instance of globalization on a continental scale, from Central Europe to the Iberian Peninsula, something like the first European Union 27,000 years ago,” says Manuel González Morales, of the International Institute of Prehistoric Research.

