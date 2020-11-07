Juan Carlos I has €10 million ‘hidden’ in Jersey account

Former King of Spain, Juan Carlos I reportedly has €10 million ‘hidden’ in tax haven Jersey account.

THE discovery comes after the Money Laundering Prevention Service (Sepblac) raised suspicions attempts were being made to move money from an account on the island.

Legal sources told La Sexta on Friday, November 6, Sepblac was aware of the account’s existence and of the money in it.

For this reason, the Prosecutor’s Office decided to open a third avenue of investigation into the former king of Spain for alleged tax crimes and money laundering.

This investigation adds to the lines of inquiry into alleged commissions received for mediating the construction of AVE to Mecca and that of the payments from Mexican businessman Allen Sanginés-Krause.

