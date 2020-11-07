Increasingly likely that Algarrobico promise will be kept

LA JUNTA DE ANDALUCIA will spend €1.1 million of its 2021 Budget on beginning to demolish the El Algarrobico hotel next year.

The allocation was revealed by Carmen Crespo, who heads the regional government’s department of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development, as she announced Almeria province’s share of next year’s Budget.

Although this has yet to be approved by the regional parliament, Almeria’s Budget allocation has increased by 8.6 per cent to €155 million, working out at €217.9 for every member of the province’s population compared with €200 last year.

Sixty-four per cent of the Junta’s Almeria assignment will correspond to Crespo’s own department, which led her to touch on the subject of El Algarrobica.

Constructing the 20-storey hotel with 411 rooms began in 2003. It was illegally built at the water’s edge on the beach of the same name, located four kilometres outside Carboneras and inside the Cabo de Gato-Nijar national park.

Work was halted in 2006 but continued until 2009.

Crespo confirmed that the demolition had been specifically allowed-for in the 2021 Budget. The department head also added that negotiations are ongoing between the Junta and the hotel’s owner.

She commented that the Junta had also convened a Joint Committee which would include the central government.

“We want to go into the demolition side-by-side with Pedro Sanchez’s government,” said Crespo who stated that the Junta was completing the necessary paperwork to ensure that demolition would be able to commence next year.

“Before long we should have absolutely everything ready,” she declared.

Crespo also drew attention to the impact of razing the hotel, not only inside Spain but also internationally.

For some time now demolishing the hotel had been a necessity for Almeria province, Crespo said, because the Junta’s Revolucion Verde, launched to fight climate change and improve air quality, was incompatible with the El Algarrobico project.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Increasingly likely that Algarrobico promise will be kept."

