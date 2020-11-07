Emily Harrington first woman to free-climb El Capitan in a day

Emily Harrington has made history after becoming the first woman to free-climb El Capitan in a day.

SHE joins just three other free climbers who have managed to scale the 3,000ft granite wall in Yosemite national park in California in less than 24 hours.

The 34-year-old reached the top in an incredible 21 hours, 13 minutes and 51 seconds on Wednesday, November 4.

Talking to the San Francisco Chronicle about her achievement in a male-dominated sport, Harrington said she spent years feeling like she didn’t belong and hadn’t earned her place to be a Yosemite climber.

“But throughout this experience, I learned that there is no belonging or not belonging, no formula to achievement up there. I was creative and experimental and I found my own way,” she added.

Harrington spent months training is her home gym in Tahoe City with boyfriend Alex Honnold, who is renowned for his free solo climb of El Capitan.

El Capitan is one of the world’s most famous climbing spots.

Free climbing is a form of rock climbing in which the climber may use climbing equipment such as ropes and other means of climbing protection, but only to protect against injury during falls and not to assist progress.

