Key Aide to Donald Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus.

Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s chief of staff, and key aide has tested positive for coronavirus. Meadows, a key aide and confidant of the president, informed a close circle of advisers after the election. He reportedly spent election night with much of the first family.

It is understood that the key aide informed a close group of advisers after the election, the result of which is still not clear although Joe Biden is the favourite and has the lead in the key remaining states. In addition to Meadows, a Trump campaign aide – Nick Trainer – is also infected with COVID-19, said a Trump insider.

Meadows, 61, was in the White House residence on election night huddled with Donald Trump, Ivanka, Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jur, according to Olivia Nuzzi of New York Magazine. White House officials are reportedly alarmed, given Meadows has been around other staffers while potentially contagious. Exact details such which day or where Meadows was tested have not been released.

