Spain’s Canary Islands Tighten Strict Entry Requirements.

British holidaymakers to mainland Spain have been more-or-less banned for several months now, with the Canary Islands only recently becoming the Spanish exception to be added to the travel corridor list. The Canaries now have their own strict entry requirements in place and the Foreign Office has updated its travel advice accordingly.

Spain’s Canary Islands holidays are normally hugely popular with British tourists eager for some winter sun at this time of year. There was a lot of excitement when the archipelago, situated off northwestern Africa, was removed from the quarantine list last month. Unfortunately, it now seems the dream of a winter holiday in the Sun will not be as straight forward as first thought.

FCDO travel update

The Canaries have introduced strict new entry rules, with visitors required to show proof of a negative covid test. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) today updated its Spain travel advice for the region. From November 14 until further notice, if you’re travelling to the Canary Islands and are booked into regulated tourist accommodation, there are two requirements you must follow.

Firstly, you need to “produce an official, negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours earlier when checking in to your accommodation,” explained the FCDO.

The second requirement is that you will also need to “download and activate the Radar COVID notification app throughout your stay on the islands, and for 15 days after your return home.” Even children must show proof of a negative covid test.

“These measures apply to all guests aged six years and over unless they have proof of travel confirming their uninterrupted presence on the islands for the previous 15 days,” stated the FCDO in its latest update.

