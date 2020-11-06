Pastor who blamed coronavirus pandemic on pre-marital sex has died of the virus

Televangelist Rev. Irvin Baxter Jr., who once blamed premarital sex for the coronavirus pandemic, passed away on Tuesday, November 3 at the age of 75 after being suddenly hospitalised last week.

-- Advertisement --



Baxter Jr. previously preached about the sin of fornication and linked it to the pandemic as a punishment from God, TheWrap reports.

“If we think we can just ignore God and live a sinful lifestyle, well, we cannot do it. You know, I believe in what you’re saying, that God may be using this as a wake-up call. This coronavirus may be a privilege, because I’ll tell you right now, there’s a much bigger judgment coming. It’s in the Bible,” Baxter Jr. Said.

Endtime Ministries confirmed that Baxter died on Nov. 3, days after he tested positive for the coronavirus and was hospitalized.

“Irvin went on to his great reward. We celebrate his life, but at the same time, there is sorrow, there is grieving,” said Dave Robbins, co-host of End of the Age.

Robbins said the ministry will “continue in his legacy, sharing the message and good news.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pastor who blamed pandemic on pre-marital sex has died”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!