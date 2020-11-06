Oxford professor Says Britons Should be Paid to Take COVID Vaccine Jab.

A leading ethicist has suggested that people should be paid to have a COVID-19 jab so that the country reaches herd immunity as quickly as possible. Professor Julian Savulescu from the University of Oxford said incentives would help to overcome rising vaccine hesitancy due to perceived safety concerns.

Writing in the journal of Medical Ethics, the Professor said, quote: “People could either be given a financial inducement to have the jab or they could be paid in kind, perhaps foregoing the need to wear a facemask in public, the advantage of payment for risk is that people are choosing voluntarily to take it on. As long as we are accurate in conveying the limitations in our confidence about the risks and benefits of a vaccine, then it is up to individuals to judge whether they are worth payment.”

Herd immunity, which would stop the coronavirus spreading and end the epidemic, would require between 50 and 80% of the population to have been protected. The Professor added that there is a case for mandatory vaccination because of the “grave” threat to public health.

