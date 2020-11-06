Nero Vodka owned by Nicola and Johnny Morrissey held an event in Mombasa Fuengirola with a cocktail specialist Sascha Winzeck from Germany. Nero Vodka meets Mombasa Fuengirola.

People could enjoy Sascha juggling vodka bottles and making exquisite cocktails along with delicious canapés. Each canapé was infused with Nero Vodka made from ‘Your personal chef Spain’ and were given out to the customers.

The canapès included;

Nero Vodka seared prawns with an avocado purée

Classic prawn cocktail with a bloody Nero sauce

Nero mule ginger chicken with signature Nero chilli sauce

Japanese Nero Salmon

Each canapé was devoured as people enjoyed the great service, snack and delightful Nero Vodka. All customers and staff abided by Covid-19 rules, making it an extremely enjoyable event.

