AS the Second Lockdown in England began, people took to the streets in mass protests in London.

Thursday evening saw mass protests starting near London’s iconic Trafalgar square. Police were on the scene and requested protestors to go home. At a time when the global pandemic sees increasing numbers of cases all over the world and the second lockdown in England has only just begun, protesters, mainly without masks filled London’s streets.

The protests coincided will the annual Million Mask March, that each year falls on Guy Fawkes’ Night. Sky News reported that the “Million Mask March had urged people to use this year’s Guy Fawkes’ night to “rise as one and join us in the largest MMM to date”.

The brother of Jeremy Corbyn, Piers, who has previously been fined £10,000 for anti-lockdown protest involvement, was seen at Thursday night’s protest. The protests on Thursday night were at several locations in London, such as Oxford Street and The Strand.

Twitter was awash with updates from the Metropolitan Police including the police urging people to return home and reminding them of the current Coronavirus crisis that is facing the country. The Met tweeted “Arrests have been made as demonstrators failed to comply with the directions of officers”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mass Protests Start in London as Second Lockdown Begins”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

