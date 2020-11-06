Little to be gained from Alquife ore shipment

REGIONAL MP Noemi Cruz raised doubts about thousands of lorries loaded with iron ore crossing Almeria each day.

PSOE politician Cruz was referring to ore from the Alquife mines in Granada destined for Carboneras port.

Cruz urged Carmen Crespo, who heads the regional government’s Environment department, to reconsider the decision to allow 100,000 tons of the mineral to be delivered to Carboneras.

The MP maintained that the Partido Popular-Ciudadanos coalition which governs Andalucia would turn the municipality into a dumping ground for minerals.

“Why,” Cruz wanted to know, “was Crespo saddling Carboneras with an iron ore shipment that the PP did not want for Almeria port?”

“First they tried to send it through Motril where the Port Authority as well as the municipal and provincial institutions categorically rejected the proposal.”

When the Junta suggested Almeria, this was also strongly rejected, the MP continued, pointing out that the regional government’s Environment chief “just happened” to be Almeria’s deputy mayor.

Cruz also wanted to know if the Environment department had assessed the impact of thousands of lorries crossing Campo de Tabernas, Sorbas and the Cabo de Gata national park.

“What does Carboneras have to gain? Or the national park? Or Almeria?”

